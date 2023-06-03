Shooting in Marrero leaves man dead, Sheriff says

This incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

MARRERO, La. — A man is dead after a shooting in the 1900 block of Melba Place in Marrero Saturday, according to a press release from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The release said that deputies arrived at the residence and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

JPSO said they have no suspect or motive information available at this time.

"Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers," the press release said.