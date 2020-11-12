Shooting in Metairie leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

A shooting in Metairie has left 2 people dead and 2 injured, according to Jefferson Parish Captain Jason Rivarde.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Division Street.
The sheriff's office says there are multiple victims - two of which have been pronounced dead and two others who are currently in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.
Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.
Anyone with any information on the shooting can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111. You do not need to give your name and there could be a cash reward.