Jefferson

Shooting in Metairie leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

The incident occurred Thursday evening in the 3900 block of Division Street in Metairie.
Credit: Brian Lukas

A shooting in Metairie has left 2 people dead and 2 injured, according to Jefferson Parish Captain Jason Rivarde.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Division Street. 

The sheriff's office says there are multiple victims - two of which have been pronounced dead and two others who are currently in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will update the story as more information becomes available.

Anyone with any information on the shooting can call Crimestoppers at 822-1111. You do not need to give your name and there could be a cash reward. 

