Shooting in Metairie leaves 2 dead, 2 injured

A shooting in Metairie has left 2 people dead and 2 injured, according to Jefferson Parish Captain Jason Rivarde.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Division Street.

The sheriff's office says there are multiple victims - two of which have been pronounced dead and two others who are currently in the hospital being treated for gunshot wounds.

2 dead, 2 hospitalized after shooting in Fat City. Awaiting details from JPSO. A neighbor told me that a car pulled up, people got out, and started shooting. @wwltv pic.twitter.com/lEXrZthlQj — Devin Bartolotta (@devinbartolotta) December 11, 2020

