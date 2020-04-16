JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — When a racial breakdown of Louisiana's COVID-19 cases was first released last week, it showed that African-Americans are dying at a higher rate than the rest of the population, largely due to economic status, less access to health care and underlying health conditions.

Numbers from Jefferson Parish now show that the troubling trend is holding true there, with a disproportionate number of cases clustered on the West Bank, where a majority of the parish’s black population lives.

Jefferson Councilman Byron Lee, who represents the West Bank, assembled other black parish leaders Thursday to urge the community to take social distancing and other safety measures seriously.

“As Pastor Ricky Johnson said, it's either going to be six feet apart or six feet under,” Lee said to kick off the press briefing, quoting the West Bank school board member and minister.

The message comes as new statistics show that out of Jefferson Parish's 247 COVID-19 deaths, 134 were on the West Bank, many clustered in the black communities in Marrero and Harvey.

So while only 44 percent of Jefferson's population lives on the West Bank, 54 percent of the coronavirus deaths have hit there.

“We're standing here all of us wearing masks, six feet apart because we believe it's important for us to get the word out to those in the community that social distancing is the key,” Lee said, surrounded at a safe distance by fellow Jefferson leaders.

State Senator Troy Carter reiterated the message.

“If there was ever a time for us to send a unified and solid message, now is that time. This is not a joke. This is not a game,” Carter said. “Many members of the African-American and Hispanic communities have not been adhering to the stay-away order.”

The same message is being echoed nationally. In a public service announcement, the NBA released a video by legend Magic Johnson urging compliance with social distancing and hand-washing guidelines.

“Avoid large crowds, parties and other gatherings,” Johnson said. “Stay at home with your family. Let's look out for each other sending love, prayers, and everyone at this time stay healthy.”

To help flatten the curve on the West Bank, the African-American officials announced they will soon be launching a mask giveaway program. They said they have enlisted churches to distribute the masks in the coming days.

