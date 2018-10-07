JEFFERSON - In response to several complaints about foul smells in the River Ridge, Harahan and Waggaman areas of the parish, Jefferson Parish officials have set up a complaint line and are promising to take action.

The parish is asking residents who detect the foul odor to call the Jefferson Parish hot line at 504-377-0303.

"Jefferson Parish recognizes there have been odor issues and complaints from residents," said a statement from Public Information Officer Antwan Harris. "As Jefferson Parish owns and operates one of the three landfills in Waggaman, which services Jefferson Parish residents, we do realize we may be a contributory factor to the odor issue."

Harris says Jefferson Parish has advised our contractor to "stop taking liquid waste and other material believed to have the potential over time to create an odor."

The parish said it is working with other entities as well as state authorities to identify the source of the odors.

