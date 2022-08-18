x
Jefferson

St. Martin's canceling some classes after Wednesday night fire

The fire occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

METAIRIE, La. — St. Martin's Episcopal School in Metairie will cancel classes for their lower school after a fire broke out Wednesday night in two of their lower school classrooms.

Jefferson Parish firefighters responded to the scene after receiving notification of an automatic alarm at the school. The fire was contained to only two classrooms in the lower school.

School officials say classes for the lower school and George Cottage 3 are canceled for Thursday. The rest of George Cottage, middle and upper schools will have class on Thursday.

