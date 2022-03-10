Wife of carjacking and shooting victim, Scott Toups, unexpectedly dies

"She was a great woman." Scott Toups said Wednesday. "She's a fighter. She never gave up."

BRIDGE CITY, La. — Stacie Toups became a public fighter for her husband after he was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee in July.

Scott Toups was in the ICU for months and it was unclear if he would survive his injuries. He remembers dropping off Mardi Gras beads to a donation box Uptown on July 17 when a teenager came up to him and asked for his keys. He doesn't remember much following that. Kendall Myles, 17, was caught and is being tried as an adult. Myles shot Toups, according to the NOPD, after he escaped from the Bridge City Center for Youth.

Scott's wife, Stacie then appeared in several WWL-TV stories as she served as Scott's advocate and voice.

"Be the advocate for your loved one. Stay with the doctors, talk to the doctors, make them talk to you, follow them around if you have to," she told us in October.

Scott made a miraculous recovery and was released from the ICU last month.

This week, he found his beloved wife, Stacie in their home unresponsive. He said the coroner told him she died of natural causes.

"She was a great woman. I just wish I could have returned the favor," he said Wednesday. "She's a fighter. She never gave up."

Scott wants his wife to remembered as that: a fighter.

"She was by my side the whole time. They almost pulled the plug on me and my wife fought against it," he said.

Before Stacie's unexpected death, she was working on a raffle to help pay for Scott's medical bills. Scott said that raffle will still go on, although he's unsure who will lead the effort now.

The raffle winner will win a seven night stay in in Phoenix in May. You can purchase tickets for $25 here: https://justiceforscottraffle.com/