State Police Criminal Investigation Division searching for driver in fatal hit-and-run

MARRERO, La. — A father and son died in a hit-and-run accident last Friday on the Westbank Expressway near the Ames Boulevard exit in Marrero.

According to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office, Carl January, Sr, 58, of Roswell, Georgia and Carl January, Jr, 37, from Kenosha, Wisconsin were killed.

The motorized scooter they were traveling on was hit from behind by a Ford pickup truck.

“The scooter actually became lodged underneath the truck and the truck drug that scooter for about 2 tenths of a mile before it became engulfed in flames and dislodged from the truck,” Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Kate Stegall said.

The Januarys were both knocked off the scooter.

The coroner’s office revealed they both died from multiple traumatic injuries.

Investigators are now looking for a white 2004 Ford f-150 extended cab with a silver toolbox in the bed.

It may have a Texas license plate CCD-3344.

The truck also has significant front-end damage from the crash.

“It was a father and son that were on that scooter and unfortunately lost their lives,” Trooper Stegall said. “So, we definitely want to bring justice to this family and try and find this driver of the Ford that caused the crash.”

The LSP Criminal Investigation Division is now involved in the search for answers and the hit-and-run driver.

If you have any information regarding this crash, contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.