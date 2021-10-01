Street closures in Marrero due to broken water line

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Water Department is working to repair a broken water line in Marrero, Sunday afternoon.
According to the Jefferson Parish Twitter page, the break happened on Ames Boulevard and Acre Road.
The major water line break has caused all Northbound lanes and one Southbound lane of Ames Boulevard to be shut down.
Jefferson Parish will provide updates as they become available.
