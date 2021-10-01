x
Jefferson

Street closures in Marrero due to broken water line

All Northbound lanes and one Southbound lane of Ames Boulevard has been shut down
Credit: Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Water Department is working to repair a broken water line in Marrero, Sunday afternoon.

According to the Jefferson Parish Twitter page, the break happened on Ames Boulevard and Acre Road.

The major water line break has caused all Northbound lanes and one Southbound lane of Ames Boulevard to be shut down.

Jefferson Parish will provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

