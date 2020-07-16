Drivers trapped by flooded roads in Old Metairie

A lot of rain fell in a short amount of time causing water to rise quickly in several parts of the parish

METAIRIE, La. — Christi Aydell was driving near Metairie Road and Codifer when she realized she was in trouble.

"I'd always said it would never happen to me, but it happened to me — and it happened quickly," Aydell said. "I've never seen it this bad. I've been in Old Metairie for almost 10 years, and I've never seen it this bad."

Her call stalled in the rising water, leaving her no other option but to call for help.

"I was in the middle, but because of all the cars coming and the waves, it pushed me over the side and (the water) was over the seats of my car," she said.

Old Metairie isn't known for flooding, but according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, it's at least one of five areas to see high water Thursday.

The day may have been a washout, but tow truck companies stayed busy.

"The phones won't stop ringing," a driver with Mardi Gras towing said. "We had so many inches. It came down so hard the pumps couldn't keep up. Just a lot of street flooding right now."

The water drained as quickly as it rose, but drivers like Aydel say it was relentless when it was falling.

"It can happen to you because it happened to me," she warned.

And while a bit shook, she's just thankful no one was hurt.

