String of murders in Marrero pushes neighbors to the edge

Four people have been murdered this weekend alone in Marrero, and neighbors are on edge as the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigates.

MARRERO, La. — Dozens of Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a SWAT roll near Westwood Drive and Gentry Road in Marrero. The JPSO arrived there Monday afternoon to arrest a man wanted in one of three shootings in Marrero over the weekend.

The gunfire left four people dead.

The suspect initially refused to come out of a home. Eventually he surrendered.

“My detectives worked all weekend,” Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said. “We’ve got an arrest warrant for one of them. We had an arrest warrant for this one today with the person in custody. We’ve got some really good leads on the third one, so we should have all of them solved in a quick period of time.”

Friday night, deputies found 30-year-old Reginel Golman dead in the 1300 block of Silver Lilly Lane.

He had been shot around the corner in the 6200 block of 4th street.

Saturday afternoon, 26-year-old Alexis Eymard and 36-year-old David Sumera, both from Belle Chasse were shot and killed in the driveway of a home in 2600 block of Bay Adams Drive.

That shooting was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera. It shows a grey truck arriving at the home around 1:40 p.m. About a minute later, you hear three gunshots.

“I was outside, actually getting ready to cook lunch and like I said I heard pop, pop, pop,” the neighbor said. “That was it.”

Neighbors who did not want to be identified say there is a long history of bad things happening at the house where the man and woman were murdered.

They were shot and killed in their truck.

“We suspect drug activity that’s been going on for a year or more and they’ve had a couple of incidents there, one of the renters was arrested for an attempted murder and they’ve had a couple of overdoses that have occurred at this particular residence,” the neighbor said.

Sheriff Lopinto says the double murder appears to be drug related.

“That’s the understanding we have right now. They were delivering heroin to the person, the homeowner at that location. Don’t know what ended up causing the murder on the scene out there.”

Sunday night, 30-year-old Wayne Martin was killed in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard.

Investigators say the shooting may have started as a confrontation at a bar across the street.

Westbank neighbors are upset and frightened by this weekend’s violence.

“I have been pushing my wife to move. I think this kind of put it over the edge. So, I’m looking to move away from here, a neighbor said.

Counting this weekend’s murders, there have been 41 homicides in Jefferson Parish so far this year. That’s slightly above the 36 killings year to date this time last year.