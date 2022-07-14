JPSO: Man dies after vomiting packages of suspected narcotics in patrol unit

The JPSO says the deputy transporting the man to the correctional center asked EMS to meet them at the location after noticing the arrestee in distress.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man being taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died after he vomited packets of suspected narcotics while inside of a sheriff’s office patrol car Wednesday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A spokesman said that a deputy was taking the arrested man to the center when the deputy noticed the arrestee was in some form of medical distress. The spokesman said the deputy asked for EMS to meet the unit at the correctional center and that when they arrived, it was discovered that the arrested man had vomited in the rear of the patrol car and that the vomit included “several bundles of suspected narcotics.”

The arrestee was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead there. An official cause of death is pending an autopsy and toxicology exams.