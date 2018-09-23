MARRERO, La. -- A suspect is in custody after officials say he was shot and apprehended by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened near the Exxon gas station at the corner of Barataria Boulevard and the West Bank Expressway.

According to JPSO spokesman Glen Boyd, the clerk in the store was shot in the abdomen. A deputy in the area reportedly heard the shot, and when he came to the scene he was confronted by the suspect. The deputy pursued the suspect and shot him in the leg, Boyd said.

The store clerk and the suspect are both at the hospital and expected to live, Boyd said. He added that the deputy was not injured in the incident.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

