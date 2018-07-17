Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect wanted for a fatal shooting in Marrero.

The suspect deputies are searching for has been identified as 26-year-old Dariyan J. Harris.

The shooting took place June 19 in the 6200 block of 6th Avenue. Two people were shot at the location and one of the victims died from their injuries while the other survived. Both victims were shot multiple times, the sheriff’s office says.

Harris is wanted for charges of first degree murder and attempted first degree murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, Harris has been identified as a co-conspirator of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers.

