MARRERO, La. — A driver was killed on the West Bank Saturday night after their SUV crashed into a signal pole in the median of Lapalco Boulevard, Jefferson Parish sheriff's officials said.

JPSO records show that around 11:20 p.m., deputies responded to the 5100 block of Lapalco Boulevard, just east of Barataria Boulevard in Marrero, where the found a Ford Explorer crashed into a traffic light pole.

Jefferson Parish EMS pulled the unidentified driver from the SUV but they were pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials were investigating the crash Saturday night and the road was temporarily closed as service crews worked to repair the traffic light.

No other details, including what caused the crash, were immediately available. The Jefferson Parish Coroner will release the identity after notifying their family.

