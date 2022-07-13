x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jefferson

Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey reopened after SWAT standoff ends

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the outcome was a good one as the suspect surrendered.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com

HARVEY, La. — A 49-year-old suspect is in custody after a couple hours-long standoff with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT unit Wednesday morning on Manhattan Blvd. 

The busy boulevard in Harvey, Louisiana was completely shut down in both directions in the area of the In Town Suites Extended Stay hotel as U.S. Marshals and sheriff's deputies negotiated with a man wanted on drug charges out of Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals said that Thomas Allgood, 49, was being served with a warrant and was holed up in a room. At some point a shot was fired inside of the hotel room and the SWAT team was called into action.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said emotions ran high as the suspect did not want to go into custody, but he said after a few hours of negotiations, they ended up with a "good outcome."

RELATED: 17-year-old in custody after March shooting death in Kenner

RELATED: Mother, boyfriend face murder in 2-year-old's death that 'shocks the conscience'

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

JPSO Sheriff Lopinto on SWAT roll