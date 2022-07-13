Manhattan Blvd. in Harvey reopened after SWAT standoff ends

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the outcome was a good one as the suspect surrendered.

HARVEY, La. — A 49-year-old suspect is in custody after a couple hours-long standoff with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT unit Wednesday morning on Manhattan Blvd.

The busy boulevard in Harvey, Louisiana was completely shut down in both directions in the area of the In Town Suites Extended Stay hotel as U.S. Marshals and sheriff's deputies negotiated with a man wanted on drug charges out of Tennessee.

The U.S. Marshals said that Thomas Allgood, 49, was being served with a warrant and was holed up in a room. At some point a shot was fired inside of the hotel room and the SWAT team was called into action.