Tax proposals on Jefferson Parish ballots

Voters will decide whether to renew two property tax millages.

NEW ORLEANS — Voters in Jefferson Parish will decide whether to renew two property tax millages on the ballot for the upcoming election that impacts the quality of life in Jefferson Parish.

The millages have been in place since 2005 and impacts public safety, parks, economic development, and senior services.

The first is a 1 millage renewal that all voters in Jefferson Parish will decide to renew.

Parish leaders said it is expected to raise $4 million dollars a year.

$2 million of that is going toward courts and the judicial system to make sure it still functions efficiently. The rest would go to community parks and culture services like LaFreniere park, Parc de Familles, and the Jefferson Performing Arts Center.

The other is a 2.5 millage renewal for unincorporated Jefferson Parish and the town of Jean Lafitte

Parish leaders said that is expected to bring in $8 million.

The money will be divided among public safety, the criminal justice system, culture and parks, and economic development and senior services.

The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office expected to get about $4.5 million that also contributes to the criminal justice system.

"If you look at the services these millages provide across the board, whether you're playing at our parks as a youngster, parent or performing arts centers or senior services these millages are not that much money if you look at it on a yearly basis," Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said. "If you have a $200,000 home you're talking about $12 a year for the 1 mill and $46 for unincorporated (Jefferson Parish) and the town of Jean Lafitte. A tremendous amount of services that are being provided for very little money."