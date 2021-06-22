Teen cancer survivor granted wish of baby grand piano

Tuesday, at Lafargue Piano, Juan received his own Yamaha baby grand piano.

METAIRIE, La. — Juan Lopez is a 13-year-old from Marrero who was in the hospital for about a year battling cancer. While there, he discovered a deep passion for classical music.

Tuesday, in Metairie, he received something he's been wishing for.

Juan began learning to play the piano. Now, his favorite song to play is Clair de Lune.

"The sound and just the way it starts off and ends," he said while describing why he loves the song.

"Clair de Lune is not an easy piece," Donna Ancar said.

Ancar has been teaching piano lessons for 20 plus years and teaching Juan since October.

"I asked him how he liked classical music, because most kids want to play pop, and he said that he heard it when he was in the hospital and that he listened to that and fell in love with it," Ancar said. "I asked him why he was in the hospital and he told me he had cancer and of course I started crying. He told me, 'it's okay Ms. Donna.'"

Juan spent months in the hospital battling cancer. He was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma three years ago.

"I got sick in sixth grade so you know, music helped," Juan said.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation reached out to Juan's family about granting him a wish. His biggest wish was an obvious choice.

"This is all I've heard - 'Ms. Donna, I really want a baby grand piano,'" Ancar said.

Tuesday at Lafargue Piano in Metairie with Chick-Fil-A's sponsorship, that wish was granted. Juan received his own Yamaha baby grand piano.

New Orleans renowned musician Rickie Monie was there. He's played for five U.S. presidents, the Queen of England, and now he's played for Juan.

"It was exciting knowing he would come out and play for me," Juan said.

Juan is now cancer free with his focus on something else.