Teen dies, two others hospitalized in Grande Isle beach incident

One teenager died and two other people were rushed to the hospital after the incident.

GRAND ISLE, La. — One teenager died and two other people were taken to the hospital after a swimming accident on Grande Isle Sunday.

Grand Isle Police Chief Lane Landry said that a 17-year-old died, a 15-year-old was airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans and another person, whose age was not given, was also taken to the hospital. The condition of the third person wasn’t known.

Grand Isle Police assisted in the rescue attempt.

Memorial Day weekend has shown more people venturing out as the State of Louisiana is in its second weekend of Phase One of reopening.