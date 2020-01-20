NEW ORLEANS — A 16-year-old boy died after he was arrested by Jefferson Parish sheriff deputies Sunday afternoon in Metairie, the sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The teenager was arrested after police found his father with multiple bite wounds, including some on his face.

A Metairie business, near the intersection of Veterans and Power boulevards, had called police for help, telling dispatchers that one man was attacking another, a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said.

While JPSO deputies arrested the teenager, he was violent and bit one of the officers arresting him.

The spokesperson said the 16-year-old had what seemed to be a medical emergency while police were arresting him and "became unresponsive." Paramedics took the teenager to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

"The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy on Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of death," the spokesperson said.

