Correction: This story originally stated that the woman wounded was the baby's mother. New information from police show she is not.

Police say a teenager was shot in Avondale while holding a 2-month-old infant, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say the teenage victim was shot in the arm, but the baby was not shot. The 2-month-old did sustain minor injuries though. Both are expected to make full recoveries.

JPSO officials say the shooting happened after a fight broke out between a group of women at the intersection of Dexter and Butler Drives around 5:27 p.m.

Police did not identify any suspects in the shooting.

