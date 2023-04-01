12-year-old and 14-year-old arrested after 62 car burglaries in River Ridge; 2 suspects get away

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the mother came to the sheriff's office to take her kids home and he informed her they weren't going home tonight.

GRETNA, La. — A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested and two other suspects are being sought after more than five dozen car burglaries occurred at the Cypress Creek apartment complex in River Ridge early Wednesday, according to Sheriff Joe Lopinto.

Lopinto said Tiffany Broomfield, 42, the mother of the two juveniles was arrested on a few counts for warrants already against her after she came to the sheriff’s office to get her children and was informed they wouldn’t be going home with her.

"She didn't know where her kids were at 2 in the morning," said Lopinto. "I'm asking the public if you know where her kids were and specifically who they were with, to let us know who they were with.

"Just unbelievable that at 2 o'clock in the morning you have a 12-year-old and 14-year-old out there committing burglaries, with whoever... and of course the parents don't know where they are. I have 12-year-olds and I know where they are at 2 o'clock in the morning."

Lopinto said the arrests came after 62 car burglaries were committed in the apartment complex. He said four people were breaking in to vehicles inside of the complex and that deputies responded. He said the fact that the complex only has one way in and one way out allowed deputies to block the exits and make the arrests of the two youngsters.