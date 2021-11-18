Temporary I-10 on ramp added for traffic leaving Armstrong airport

The temporary ramp will provide direct access to I-10 headed toward New Orleans without having to stop at a red light.

KENNER, La. — People leaving the Armstrong International Airport will no longer have to wait for a red light and a right turn onto I-10 headed toward New Orleans at the interchange with the interstate.

A temporary on-ramp has been set up to allow people leaving the airport or traveling along Veterans Blvd. to take a shortcut to I-10 instead of having to continue on Loyola and wait for a second light at the intersection with I-10.

Eventually a flyover is expected to connect drivers directly to and from the airport without accessing the local Kenner streets.

The temporary on-ramp will help alleviate some of the traffic but drivers will still face a light at the intersection of Loyola and Veterans.

The northbound lanes of Loyola will shift slightly right to accommodate construction of the direct access flyover ramps to and from the airport.