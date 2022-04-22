After 3 children, girlfriend killed in Terrytown hammer attack, man gets life in prison

36-year-old Terrance Leonard pleaded guilty as charged on Thursday to four counts of first-degree murder.

TERRYTOWN, La. — A Jefferson Parish judge sentenced a man to four consecutive life sentences in prison after he beat his girlfriend and three children to death with a hammer in their Terrytown apartment in 2019.

Jefferson Parish District Attorney Paul D. Connick Jr. said 36-year-old Terrance Leonard pleaded guilty as charged on Thursday to four counts of first-degree murder. The attack claimed the lives of 32-year-old Kristina Riley, her 14-year-old daughter, her 10-year-old son and her 9-year-old niece.

The attack, which Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto described as "pure evil," happened on March 6, 2019, in the 900 block of West Monterey Court. Authorities say Leonard admitted to attacking the children as they slept and then waiting for his girlfriend to return home from her work. Later that morning, Leonard's mother found Riley and the children with head trauma and called the sheriff's office.

Deputies found Riley, her son and niece dead inside the apartment. Her 14-year-old daughter died days later at a hospital.

Investigators said Leonard hid the hammer used in the murders in a nearby trash can, and he tried to clean the blood from the attacks before leaving. He later returned to the scene with his mother who called authorities, not knowing her son committed them, Lopinto said. The sheriff said he believed that Leonard returned to the scene to appear to have an alibi.

After the attack, Lopinto said Leonard told deputies that he was under the influence of drugs at the time. A neighbor told deputies she heard the couple arguing that night when Riley returned home, but the neighbor did not call police.

Leonard also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and attempted first-degree murder of another of Riley's daughters, who was 12-years old at the time of the attack.

In connection with his pleas, prosecutors have agreed to not seek the death penalty in this case, Connick's office said. In June 2019, Connick said that his office intended to seek a death penalty.

Judge Ray Steib of the 24th Judicial District Court sentenced Leonard to 50 years in prison for the attempted first-degree murder, four life sentences and a 40-year sentence for the obstruction of justice charge.

The JPSO has said Leonard has an extensive criminal history that includes arrests for narcotics possession and distribution, second degree battery, simple battery and several offenses against law enforcement.

