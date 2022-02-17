The Culinary Queens of New Orleans (TCQNO) 2022: Parade route, start time

The parade will be the first to roll in unincorporated Jefferson Parish in 30 years.

MARRERO, La. — The Culinary Queens of New Orleans, or Krewe of TCQNO for short, make their debut this year!

The parade will be the first to roll in unincorporated Jefferson Parish in 30 years. They're set to hit the streets on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.

The Culinary Queens of New Orleans begins on Lapalco Boulevard at Berger Road. The parade goes down Lapalco to Ames Boulevard, where it makes a sharp left turn. It continues up Ames all the way to the Westbank Expressway where it turns right. The parade then ends on 5th Avenue at Johnny Jacobs Pool.







The Culinary Queens of New Orleans' goal is to support and uplift female-owned businesses. Their signature throws include plastic wine glasses, glittered spatulas and chef's hats. Their inaugural parade will feature 15 floats.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.