Thousands enjoy Fourth of July at Victory Church in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — Tuesday, thousands spent the Fourth of July in Metairie having fun in the sun at Victory Church’s 34th annual Feed The Multitudes.

“We got snoballs, we had like jambalaya, we got balloons and we went inside and we listened to the music,” one attendee, Azalea said.

Organizers say the event started during a difficult time for the church.

“We just felt impressed out of our need to find people in worse situations than we were and we threw an event something like this,” Pastor Frank Bailey said. “We felt that it did more for us than the people who came.”

The church served classic Fourth of July foods, but they also had other services available for the community like haircuts, groceries and new shoes.

“This is actually our first time coming out here. We wanted to go last year but we missed it. We’re glad we came, it’s been really nice,” Abigail Stephens said.

“It means a lot because it shows that people really care about everybody around here and the community and stuff like that. Everybody looks out for each other around here,” attendee Shaquille Jills said.

There was something for everyone. Bailey said serving a diverse group of people, that embodies the diversity of America is what it’s all about.

“We’re trying to meet people where they are. Everyone is different, everyone relates differently, has different problems from the children to the old, to the people who are affluent, to those who are poor who are destitute. We try to address their needs and bring love,” Bailey said.

Victory Church fed around 5,000 people and gave away 500 pairs of shoes.