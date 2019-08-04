JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — More than 12,000 customer outages were reported around Jefferson, Orleans, Terrebonne and Tangipahoa parishes as the worst of a strong line of storms moved through Southeast Louisiana Sunday night, Entergy Louisiana officials said.

Outages began around 8:30 p.m. and an hour later Entergy said 6,100 customers were without electricity. Those outages continued through the night, with thousands still in the dark as of 11 p.m.

At the Sawmill Creek apartments in Elmwood, a tree that fell onto power lines in front of the entrance of the complex, knocking out electricity and preventing the automatic gate from opening, according to Eyewitness News viewer Oceann Thomas.

Oceann Thomas

Oceann Thomas

Can't see the tweets? Click here

As of Monday morning, power has been restored to most of the region.