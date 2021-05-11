Thousands without power after lightning, wind damages feeder line in Jefferson Parish

The company’s outage map shows that more than 5,000 customers were without power across Jefferson Parish as of 8:50 a.m.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Entergy Louisiana says high winds and lightning damaged a feeder line, causing thousands of people to lose power in Jefferson Parish Tuesday morning.

The company says the outages are concentrated east of Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport to a section near the New Orleans Saints practice facility, affecting approximately 4,000 customers. Entergy says crews are investigating the outage and are working to restore power as soon as possible.

The company’s outage map shows that more than 5,000 customers were without power across Jefferson Parish as of 8:50 a.m.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for parts of Jefferson, Orleans and Plaquemines Parish until 9 a.m. Doppler radar showed thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall across the area with up to 2.5 inches of rain falling in some places. An additional two inches are also possible in the area.