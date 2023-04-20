Power restored in Jefferson and Metairie

Entergy Louisiana appears to have restored power after an outage left thousands without power Thursday morning.

METAIRIE, La. — Power appears to have been restored after thousands of people lost power in Jefferson and Metairie Thursday morning, according to Entergy Louisiana.

At around 8:45 a.m., Entergy Louisiana reported a power outage affecting about nearly 5,000 people. On Causeway Boulevard alone, over 4,300 homes and businesses are in the dark.

You can see the most up-to-date version of the outage map here.

Still, the utility says "indication that power is restored to your area does not guarantee your house [and/or] business has power." They say they "cannot restore power to structures with damaged electrical equipment."

At this time, Entergy has not said what caused the outage. They say they will provide additional information when it becomes available and apologized for the inconvenience.

You're advised to stay away from downed power lines and areas of debris. The utility says energized power lines may not be visible among the rubble.

If you see a downed power line, you're urged to report it to Entergy at 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749), and call your local police station or fire department.