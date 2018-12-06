Three people are dead after a crash on U.S. Highway 90 near Avondale Tuesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash involved two cars and all three people were pronounced dead on the scene.

A Porsche was driven by 19-year-old Scott Garcie of Luling, who was traveling at a high rate of speed on the highway heading east. State Police say Garcie lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the left westbound lane. The Porsche then struck a box-truck head-on and killed the driver of the truck, who has been identified as 40-year-old Henry Aucoin of New Orleans.

The passenger in the Porshe, 54-year-old Elroy Lauman of Luling, was also killed in the crash. State Police note that Lauman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, however Garcie and Aucoin were not.

Jefferson Parish Council member Chris Roberts posted on Facebook that the crash closed Highway 90 to Waggaman until further notice.

Roberts said the Herbert Wallace Fire Department was also on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Terrible crash on Highway 90 in Avondale. LSP is keeping us far away. Councilman Roberts says 3 people are dead. We will be talking to LSP soon and we will bring you updates. pic.twitter.com/zP5AAzCM7R — KatieSteiner (@WWLKatieSteiner) June 12, 2018

