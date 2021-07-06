Toddler finds gun, accidentally shoots woman in Terrytown, JPSO reports

Police say the victim was sitting in the parked car with the child when the toddler found the weapon and accidentally shot her.

TERRYTOWN, La. — A toddler found a pistol in the back seat of their car in a Terrytown parking lot and shot a woman in the back Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The 30-year-old woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive the shooting, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Belle Chasse Highway, near Wall Boulevard, on July 2.

Police say the victim was sitting in the parked car with the child when the toddler found the weapon and accidentally shot her. Authorities did not confirm if the woman was related to the child.