If you live in Old Metairie, you may want to attend a town hall meeting Tuesday night to deal with a growing coyote problem in the area.

The meeting was set after some residents have complained about coyotes coming into their yards and attacking their pets. Last month, home security video captured a coyote attacking and killing a cat.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson Parish Animal Control will be available to give advice to residents at Tuesday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Wally Pontiff Center on Palm Street.

