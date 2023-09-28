x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Jefferson

Traffic Alert: Kenner FD warns motorists to avoid section of Airline Drive due to hazardous materials

The Kenner Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid Airline Drive across from MSY International Airport as crews are on scene of a Hazardous Materials Incident.
Credit: Kenner FD

The Kenner Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid Airline Drive across from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as crews are on scene of a Hazardous Materials Incident. 

The right lane headed east will be closed for an extended period of time.

Credit: WWL-TV
Crews work to clean up a hazardous materials incident along Airline Drive near MSY International Airport on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Jefferson Parish prepares for saltwater intrusion

Before You Leave, Check This Out