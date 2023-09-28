Traffic Alert: Kenner FD warns motorists to avoid section of Airline Drive due to hazardous materials

The Kenner Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid Airline Drive across from MSY International Airport as crews are on scene of a Hazardous Materials Incident.

The Kenner Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid Airline Drive across from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport as crews are on scene of a Hazardous Materials Incident.

The right lane headed east will be closed for an extended period of time.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as further information becomes available.