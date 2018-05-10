JEFFERSON - A train car derailed across Central Avenue in Jefferson Friday morning, blocking traffic on a fairly heavily-traveled road during rush hour. The train was moved by 9:30 a.m. and traffic was flowing again.

The derailment seemed to consist of a single car that had nudged off of the track. Dave Tibbetts, the chief of the East Bank Consolidated Fire Department of Jefferson Parish, said that the car was empty, nothing was leaking and there was no danger.

Tibbetts said that the fire department checked out the cars and determined that the cars needed to be uncoupled and moved to the side.

© 2018 WWL