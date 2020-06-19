Trains stopped for hours at a time in Old Metairie, blocking intersections

"I've seen ambulances turn around, I've seen firetrucks turn around, I've seen children take their bikes under the train cars and it's not safe."

METAIRIE, La. — Over the past few months, trains have been stopping a lot longer in Old Metairie causing safety and traffic concerns. Residents are frustrated and begging for change.

"You just see it completely stopped," said Old Metairie resident Brian Pagragan. "All times of the day."

Since April, the trains that normally would just pass through, have been stopping for an hour or several times a day at three major intersections, North Labarre Road, Atherton Drive and Hollywood Drive.

"It's just horrendous," said Melanie Bronfin, an Old Metairie resident.

It's causing traffic and safety concerns.

"I've seen ambulances turn around, I've seen firetrucks turn around, I've seen children take their bikes under the train cars and it's not safe," Jefferson Parish Council At-Large Scott Walker said.

"It makes me nervous if there's a fire that they can't get to the house," Pagragan said.

The trains have been running through Old Metairie for years, but they only started stopping at these intersections a few months ago when two of the rail operators changed where they conduct their crew changes.

"It's basically a contract dispute," Walker said.

Walker explains there was a Gentleman's Agreement to stop at the City Park overpass instead of enforcing the written agreement to stop in Shrewsbury.

"All of a sudden someone decided the agreement should be enforced as written which means they cross three crossings," Walker said.

He's been in touch with Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern.

"They say they're working towards a resolution but to me three months of this is unacceptable," Walker said.

Norfolk Southern issued this statement to WWLTV:

"The railroad operational change that went into effect as of April 1, 2020, was a result of Union Pacific's unilateral decision to move the long-standing and mutually agreed upon interchange point between Norfolk Southern and the Union Pacific from its previous location near the railroad bridge over I-10 to an interchange point at Shrewsberry Road. Norfolk Southern was not consulted by Union Pacific and disagrees with its decision, but is obligated to comply. There is no operational or legal authority for Norfolk Southern to operate these trains past Shrewsberry Road. Norfolk Southern would eagerly return to the previously agreed upon interchange point, and is actively engaged in efforts to reach an acceptable solution that prioritizes the safety and efficiency of the community and our railroad.

Additionally, at Norfolk Southern's request, the parties have adjusted the times at which westbound interchanges with Union Pacific take place in order to avoid peak residential traffic. Norfolk Southern continues to work closely with local, state, and federal officials on the matter as well."

Congressman Steve Scalise acknowledges the issues in a statement:

"Over the past few weeks, I've heard from many local residents who are concerned about trains blocking intersections along roadways in Old Metairie for hours at a time. This presents safety issues not only for children in the neighborhoods, but also for first responders including police and firefighters. I've expressed my strong concerns to the top executives at Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern, and I've urged them to find a solution to this problem as soon as possible to ensure the safety of the residents who are put at risk by this recent change by the railroads involved."

The companies recently agreed they wouldn't stop during peak traffic hours, but residents are begging for a better solution.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.