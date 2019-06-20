METAIRIE, La. — One person was killed and two more were wounded in a shooting late Wednesday night.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred around 11:18 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Causeway Boulevard at Frank Lemon Playground.

A man was killed. Police only described the two other victims as adults.

One of the survivors sustained life threatening injuries, according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.

