The Kenner Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a hotel Wednesday night.

The fire occurred around 9 p.m. at Contempra Inn in the 2800 block of Williams Boulevard.

According to Kenner Fire Chief Ryan Bergeron, the fire was brought under control in 20 minutes and no one was injured.

A total of 50 people were inside the hotel at the time of the fire and were evacuated safely.

The fire started from the roof of the hotel and crews are working to determine a cause of the fire.

Bergeron says thanks to the quick action of the Kenner Fire Department, there was minimal damage to the building.

