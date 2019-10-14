KENNER, La. — Firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm fire in Kenner that closed parts of Veterans Boulevard Monday morning.

According to the Kenner Fire Department, the first started around 5 a.m. at a business in the 2300 block of Veterans Boulevard. The road was closed from Illinois to Kansas avenues.

As of 8 a.m., the roadway had reopened to traffic.

Chief Terence Morris said the fire was considered "under control." No injuries have been reported, but firefighters have not yet been able to get inside the building.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.