WAGGAMAN, La. — A 16-year-old boy who allegedly shot at a car, wounding a woman and infant, Sunday in Jefferson Parish has been arrested. Authorities say a woman who handed him the gun was also taken into custody.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Glen Della Drive near Waggaman, La.

Investigators believe an 18-year-old woman got into a fight with 31-year-old Kyana Traylor then got into a car to leave. That's when Traylor allegedly pulled out a gun, pointed it at the car and handed it to a 16-year-old boy. The boy then reportedly shot at the car at least once.

The JPSO said the 18-year-old woman was struck by the gunfire. She was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery Sunday. She was listed in stable condition Monday.

A two-month-old child who was also in the car at the time of the shooting was also hit by debris. Investigators say the child was treated for its injuries and was released.

Traylor was booked as an accessory to aggravated battery, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and aggravated assault with a firearm. She was also booked on multiple attachments and warrants, the JPSO said.

The 16-year-old boy was booked on aggravated battery, aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal possession of a firearm by a juvenile.