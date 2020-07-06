Two bodies discovered in partially burned home in Marrero

Sheriff Lopinto said the deaths are being considered homicides pending the results of an autopsy.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say the bodies of two men were found in a partially burned home in Marrero on Sunday morning.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the two bodies were discovered around 11:50 a.m. after deputies were called to a home in the 2000 block fo Gladstone Drive for a welfare check. Deputies found the two men inside and found that the home had been partially burned.

Lopinto said the deaths are being considered homicides pending the results of an autopsy.

The sheriff did not release information about a possible suspect or motive in the deaths.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

