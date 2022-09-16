3 siblings die in house fire in unincorporated Gretna

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that a 15-year-old, a 7-year-old and a 3-year-old have passed away.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Three siblings have died in a house fire in unincorporated Gretna Friday morning, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

A 15-year-old, 7-year-old and 3-year-old were home alone while the parents were working, relatives told WWL-TV's Meg Farris.

According to Farris, the family says that the teen stayed home to take care of one of the other children, who was ill.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Yousra Ayyad, 8-year-old Ali Ramzi and 2-year-old Muhammad Ramzi.

The fire occurred sometime after 9 a.m. in the 500 block of Lynnmeade Road in what is unincorporated Gretna.

"When we got here it was really engulfed in flames," said Lopinto. "I don't really have any answers on the cause of the fire yet. Really sad situation."

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and Fire Departments were on the scene as was the Terrytown Fire Department, the Harvey Fire Department and the Davey Crockett Fire Department.

Lopinto said that one firefighter suffered a minor back injury.