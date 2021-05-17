Two dead after car crashes into canal in Metairie

Deputies were dispatched to reports of a car in the canal around 11:20 p.m. near West Esplanade Avenue and Academy Drive.

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say two people are dead after a car crashed into a canal in Metairie late Sunday evening.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to reports of a car in the canal around 11:20 p.m. near West Esplanade Avenue and Academy Drive. Two people were found inside the vehicle and were later pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopinto said the crash appears to be a single-vehicle crash in which the car left the roadway “for reasons that are not known at this time.”

The sheriff’s office did not identify either individual.