Two dead in apparent murder-suicide in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Metairie on Monday morning.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, deputies were called to the 3000 block of Beaulieu Street around 11 a.m. for a welfare check. After entering a home, the deputies found a man and woman dead inside.

“It appears that the male shot and killed the female before taking his own life,” Sheriff Lopinto said.

The sheriff’s office did not release the identities of the deceased.

