MARRERO, La. — Two people were shot and two more wounded in a quadruple shooting in Marrero Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m. the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Sorbonne Drive in Marrero, according to Capt. Jason Rivarde, Sheriff's Office spokesman.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find 4 victims suffering from gunshot wounds inside a house there, according to Rivarde.

Two victims, an unidentified adult male and unidentified juvenile female, were pronounced dead on the scene.

Another man and unidentified juvenile male were also wounded in the shooting, Rivarde said, and taken to the hospital.

Investigators believe an argument inside the residence between two men may have led to the shooting. Rivarde said detectives are actively working on leads in the case.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.