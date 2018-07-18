JEFFERSON PARISH – Five teenagers have been arrested and two deputies are recovering after an officer-involved shooting and chase in Jefferson Parish Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a group of teens pulling on car door handles in Metairie near the intersection of Esplanade and Severn. When the deputies tried to make an arrest, the suspects fled in the vehicle.

JPSO reports that the deputies shot at the suspects and both were struck by their vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries and were later released.

Authorities say the suspects then fled down Veterans Blvd to Cleary Avenue and began shooting out of the car at deputies. The chase ended in Kenner at the end of Veterans.

We are live this morning at the very end of Veterans in Kenner. This is where a JPSO chase ended. It started at West Esplanade and Severen in Metairie. Shots fired in three different spots. The five suspects were all teenagers. Ages 13, 16, 17, 18, and 19. pic.twitter.com/lVZskmeyZE — KatieSteiner (@WWLKatieSteiner) July 18, 2018

Four people were arrested at the scene. Deputies recovered two handguns. The vehicle they were in was also reportedly stolen from New Orleans.

Investigators say a fifth person was arrested in a boat at an industrial park.

The ages of the alleged suspects are 13, 16, 17, 18, and 19, JPSO reports.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL