Two men found dead after shooting in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — Authorities say two men are dead following a shooting in Metairie on Monday evening.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the two men were shot sometime Monday in the 600 block of Rosa Avenue. Deputies say a friend reportedly found the two bodies and called 9-1-1 around 9 p.m.

The sheriff's office did not release any additional information about the shooting, including the identities of the victims, possible suspects or motive.

