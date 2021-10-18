Two men dead after head-on crash in Marrero

The crash happened near the Cascade Drive intersection when Jose Hurst drove the wrong way down LA 3134 and hit Overland Tart who was traveling south.

MARRERO, La. — Two men were killed in a head-on crash on LA 3134 near Cascade Drive Sunday around 9:40 p.m. in Marrero according to Louisiana State Police.

LA State Police said that the two men were Jose Hurst of Gretna and Overland Tart of Harvey. Troopers suspect that both drivers were impaired.

The crash happened near the Cascade Drive intersection when Hurst drove the wrong way down LA 3134 and hit Tart who was traveling south.

Hurst and Tart suffered were pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

Troopers would like to remind motorists of the importance of safe decisions behind the wheel. Impairment continues to be a leading cause of fatal crashes.