JEFFERSON -- Two 2-year-old twins were saved from drowning in a swimming pool at an apartment complex in Old Metairie this afternoon.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the children were transported to nearby Ochsner Hospital and are both going to be okay.

The apartment complex is located in the 500 block of Monticello Avenue.

This is a breaking story. Eyewitness News will update this story as it develops.

