Unpaid bills, missing money, results of mailbox thefts across Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Signed, sealed, and stolen.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks have been stolen from blue US Postal Service mailboxes across the metro area, and officials have made several arrests.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is warning people to stop using them for the time being while the investigation continues.

Eyewitness News talked with one man outside the Post Office on 17th Street in Metairie who says he’s a victim.

“I mean really, it’s horrible,” he said. The man didn’t feel comfortable giving his name but says since October, 200-thousand dollars in checks that he mailed have disappeared.

As a result of bills going unpaid, he says his business’ power and phone lines were turned off. Vendors were calling asking for payment. When he looked back in his records, he realized all of the checks had, in fact, been signed and sent to the proper recipients.

They never arrived, including a 16-thousand dollar check to a vendor in Colorado. When it became clear the check was lost, the business called the bank to stop payment. That’s when the sophisticated fraud scheme behind the theft began to reveal itself.

“We called the FBI, they didn’t come out. They don’t do anything. We called the police department, they didn’t come out. And we had a check for like 16 thousand dollars that went halfway through,” the man said.

“They took it to Office Depot and had checks made. And then they turned around and they made a check out to themselves for half the amount for our check. And that’s what got the Virginia department of fraud involved.”

He says his company writes 300 to 400 checks per month, often in large amounts to pay vendors. Now, his bank won’t clear them without approval, and his secretary has to keep a spreadsheet of outgoing checks to ensure they make it to the proper destination.

He’s far from alone.

Friday, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that, with assistance from the Postal Inspector, they’re investigating several stolen mail claims.

JPSO has arrested a dozen people, who they say are operating in several independent groups, and that more arrests are possible.

Investigators believe the criminals used stolen mailbox keys to get into the blue mailboxes and make off with important envelopes.

The Postal Inspector would not reveal to Eyewitness News which mailboxes are involved in the investigation.

Eyewitness News has learned of another victim who said three months ago, they dropped several thousand dollars worth of checks into the mailboxes outside of the Post Office on 17th Street in Metairie.

They soon found out the checks never made it to their destination, had been altered, and cashed out by someone else.

With a complicated check fraud scheme tied up in this stolen mail investigation, JPSO is asking the public to stop using blue mailboxes, especially after collection hours.

They recommend dropping off mail inside the Post Office instead.