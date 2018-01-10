The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office found an 11-year-old boy reported missing after leaving his school Monday morning.

Latrell Lewis left John Quincy Adams Middle School Monday morning. The sheriff's office says he was found later Monday afternoon in good health, walking near the intersection of West Esplanade and Williams Boulevard.

Investigators believe he may have been trying to walk home to his house in Kenner.

The sheriff's office said earlier the boy may have been in need of medical attention.

A previous version of this story reported Lewis was 12 years old, however a JPSO spokesman corrected to age to 11.

