MARRERO, La. -- A Marrero man is in custody after officials say he was shot and apprehended by a Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy early Sunday morning.

Officials identified the man as 24-year-old Janarius Carey, who they say shot a store clerk before he was shot by a deputy.

The shooting happened near the Exxon gas station at the corner of Barataria Boulevard and the West Bank Expressway around 4 a.m.

According to JPSO spokesman Glen Boyd, an 18-year-old store clerk in the store was shot in the abdomen. A deputy in the area reportedly heard the shot, and when he came to the scene he was confronted by a masked suspect, who officials identified as Carey.

Boyd said Carey began to run away, but at some point reportedly turned and pointed a gun at the deputy. That's when the deputy shot a Carey, hitting him one time in the leg, Boyd said.

The store clerk and the suspect are both at the hospital and are listed in stable condition, Boyd said. He added that the deputy was not injured in the incident.

Carey was arrested and will be booked with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm, Boyd added.

Anyone with more information about this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

© 2018 WWL